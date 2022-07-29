INDYCAR Statement on Josef Newgarden

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 29, 2022) – After being evaluated by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows following this morning’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, has been cleared to resume all racing activities.

The next on-track session on the IMS road course is NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Gallagher Grand Prix is scheduled for noon ET Saturday, July 30.