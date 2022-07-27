Gallagher Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Speedway, IN
12 p.m. EDT Saturday, July 30
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Gallagher Grand Prix, the second race of the 2022 season to be held on the 2.439-mile infield road course at IMS.
- Honda-powered Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson returns to IMS leading the Drivers’ Championship with 403 points to 395 for his closest rival, Will Power.
- Other Honda drivers in the top 10 coming to Indianapolis Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and six-time series champion Scott Dixon, fourth with 369 points; defending series champion Alex Palou, sixth with 359 points; Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, eighth with 278 points; and Alexander Rossi, 10th with 265 points.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 279 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 15 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
- Honda’s most recent win on the IMS road course came in May, as Colton Herta bested the field despite constantly changing weather conditions and a wet/dry/wet track to win the GMR Grand Prix on May 14.
- In 2020, Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal scored a 1-2 finish for Honda, with Colton Herta finishing fourth. Honda drivers went on to win the Indianapolis 500 in both 2020 (Takuma Sato, his second ‘500’ victory) and 2021 (Helio Castroneves, for his record-tying fourth win at the Brickyard).
- Since its founding in 1993, Honda Performance Development (HPD), the racing arm of the American Honda Motor Co., Inc., has grown from just a handful of staffers to more than 150 associates; and from an engine-rebuilding facility, focused on a single racing series, to a complete motorsports Research & Development organization, engaged in
- programs ranging from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to grassroots and entry-level categories including karting, Quarter Midgets, club racing, Formula 4 and Formula Regional Americas.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage of Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix starts at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from this weekend’s activities from Indianapolis can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).