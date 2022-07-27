FRIDAY, JULY 29 – SATURDAY, JULY 30

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 laps / 207.32 miles



PRACTICE:

Friday – 9:30-11 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium),

Saturday – 8:15-8:45 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium),



QUALIFYING: Friday – 1-2:15 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)



RACE: Saturday – 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)

ED CARPENTER RACING

For the second time this year, Conor Daly and Rinus will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is in a stretch of five races in four weeks and the IMS road course marks the third type of track in as many weeks. The Gallagher Grand Prix will be one of three major events this weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series also competes on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series will race on Sunday. The track layout incorporates portions of Turns 1 and 2 and the frontstraight of the famed oval with the remainder of the circuit throughout the infield.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “I am definitely looking forward to the Gallagher Grand Prix! We’ve been successful on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the past, finishing in the Top 5 there earlier this year was nice! We’d like to do that again and be on the podium this time. We know we have a strong car and we are excited to race back home again in Indiana!”

BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

BEST START: 4th (May 2022)

BEST FINISH: 5th (May2022)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 8



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 92

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is truly Conor Daly’s home track as he was born and raised in nearby Noblesville, Ind. When the NTT INDYCAR SERIES raced on the IMS road course mid-May, Daly had his most successful weekend with ECR to date. For the second year in a row, he advanced to the Firestone Fast 6 of the GMR Grand Prix. He started 4th, and after battling both wet and dry track conditions, he earned his first Top 5 finish of the season with a 5th place.

* Daly’s first season as full-time driver of ECR’s No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet featured a stretch of solid results, beginning with the GMR Grand Prix. Two weeks after the road course race, Daly paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing a career-best 6th. Additional strong results followed the next three rounds at Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Last week at Iowa, he qualified third for both races of the doubleheader event.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet: “Going back to the Racing Capital of the World is always awesome! The Indy road course a place where I have had a lot of success. I had my first pole position, first-ever podium and eventually first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES win! I can’t wait to go for another podium or win at IMS!”