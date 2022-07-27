NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 13

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for its second run of 2022. The GMR Grand Prix kicked off the month of May and gave Andretti Autosport its first win of the season with Colton Herta in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda. In the last three years Andretti Autosport has been a constant podium contender. The team returns with the same motivation to capture another top spot in Indianapolis.

FAST FACTS:

Colton Herta won the 2022 GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Road Course

In 2021 Romain Grosjean finished second, Herta finished third and Alexander Rossi finished fourth on the Brickyard Grand Prix Weekend

In 2020 Rossi finished second and Herta fourth in Race One of the INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix with Herta then finishing second and Rossi third in Race Two

While Devlin DeFrancesco has run the Indianapolis Road Course, this will be his first time participating in the Brickyard Weekend

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

“I’m looking forward to racing the Indy road course again. We obviously had a pretty good car last time we were out there. We usually take really good cars there as a team. I think we can for sure get a podium and if we do everything right we can get another win.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“Ready to put last weekend behind us and get back on a road course. We had quite an eventful race the first time around in May, but feel that we have a very strong car and can’t wait to put that on display for the fans of both INDYCAR and NASCAR during this unique weekend.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA“Very much looking forward to getting back to Indy. It’s a track where I have many really great memories and where we have collected a lot of data. We have been testing and running the course on the simulator to validate some setup options and I’m looking forward to trying them to see if they work well on track. It’ll be a great event alongside NASCAR.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT “I’m excited to go back to the IMS road course. We’re going back with a different setup and new philosophy that we’ve tried as a team that’s worked on one of the cars. So, I’m looking forward to going out to and seeing what that’s like.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“Hoping the weather will be better than it was for the race in May. Obviously, with Colton’s win, we have a good baseline for the event and all four drivers tested on the IMS Road Course in June so there’s reason to be optimistic going into the weekend.”