Here are a few nuggets before the mistake and error-filled race notes. Helio Castroneves’ 25th place starting position is his 11 previous Iowa Speedway races. In those races, his average starting position was 4.1. With the two poles, Will Power’s average starting position at the Iowa Speedway speedway after 15 starts is 3.9. His worst…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.