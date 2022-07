Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, July 23rd 2022

Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 Official Starting Line UpJuly 23, 2022Event: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250Track: Iowa SpeedwayReport: NTT INDYCAR SERIES SP Car Driver Name C/E/T1 12 Power, Will D/C/F2 2 Newgarden, Josef D/C/F3 20 Daly, Conor D/C/F4 5 O’Ward, Pato D/C/F5 3 McLaughlin, Scott D/C/F6 18 Malukas, David (R) D/H/F7 45 Harvey, Jack D/H/F8 21 VeeKay, Rinus D/C/F9 51 Sato,…