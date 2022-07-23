“A mixed bag for us today, we’re certainly happy to see Pato back on the podium again. We’ve had a lot of success here in the past; he loves racing here and it showed today. We had a really strong race today and a really strong performance in the pit lane from the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP crew.”



“It was unfortunate Felix’s day ended in the wall, and we’re happy to see him walk away and be cleared to drive tomorrow. The men and women are working hard to fix the car now, and we’ll be totally fine tomorrow; we’ve got a small install period to double check everything. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will be ready to go tomorrow. We’ll improve both cars and put ourselves in a position to fight for a win again.”



“We’re super excited about Pato’s result today and the crew’s doing a great job to get us back in the fight with Felix, we’ve got a lot to play for tomorrow.”