Race weekend: Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24

Track: Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa

Race distance: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash: 250 laps/223.5 miles (Saturday) | Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 presented by Google: 300 laps/268.2 miles (Sunday) | Indy Lights at Iowa Speedway: 75 laps/67.05 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend

Most recent race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Simon Pagenaud (No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet) 2020 Race #1

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) 2020 Race #2

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Pato O’Ward (Andretti Autosport) 2018

2020 NTT P1 Award winners:

Conor Daly (No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet), 18.3711 seconds, 175.188 mph

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet), 18.3559 seconds, 175.333 mph

One-lap qualifying record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Colton Herta, 19.6441 seconds, 163.835 mph, July 9, 2017

NBC Sports race telecast: The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash 4 p.m. ET Saturday, July 23, NBC; Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC. Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecasts of The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on Peacock Premium with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers. Michael Young be the pit reporter alongside Query (Saturday) and Yeoman (Sunday). The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash race (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday), Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy Lights at Iowa Speedway (11:50 a.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central):

FRIDAY, JULY 22

2:15-3:05 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice, INDYCAR Live!

3:30-5 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice, Peacock Premium

SATURDAY, JULY 23

8:30 a.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR Live!

9:30 a.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock Premium

11:15 a.m. – Indy Lights at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines”

11:20 a.m. – Indy Lights at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock Premium

3 p.m. – NBC on air

3:01 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

3:06 p.m. – HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps/223.5miles), NBC (Live)

SUNDAY, JULY 24

10:55-11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES systems check (Out and In Lap)

2 p.m. – NBC on air

2:25 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

2:30 p.m. – Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBC (Live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

There have been seven different winners in 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022 season. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach and Road America), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500), Will Power (Raceway at Belle Isle Park) and Scott Dixon (Streets of Toronto) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Texas Motor Speedway) and (Indianapolis 500). The remaining oval race will take place at World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 20). The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be the 16th and 17th NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at Iowa Speedway. Josef Newgarden is the only entered driver to win at Iowa Speedway more than once. Newgarden has three wins. Other past winners Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves are also entered in the event.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Josef Newgarden 3 2016, 2019, 2020 Race #2 Helio Castroneves 1 2017 Simon Pagenaud 1 2020 Race #1

Andretti Autosport has won seven of the 15 previous races at Iowa Speedway ( Dario Franchitti 2007, Tony Kanaan 2010, Marco Andretti 2011, Ryan Hunter-Reay 2012, 2014 and 2015 and James Hinchcliffe 2013). Team Penske has four wins ( Helio Castroneves 2017, Josef Newgarden 2019 and 2020 Race #2 and Simon Pagenaud 2020 Race #1). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins ( Dan Wheldon 2008 and Franchitti 2009).

, and are the only drivers to win at Iowa Speedway and win the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season. Newgarden accomplished the feat in 2019, Hunter-Reay in 2012 and Franchitti in 2007 and 2009. Three drivers have competed in every NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Iowa: Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan. Only Dixon is entered this year. Eleven drivers entered have led laps at the track ( Josef Newgarden 1,150, Will Power 131, Dixon 130, Simon Pagenaud 98, Takuma Sato 59, Graham Rahal 32, Pato O’Ward 31, Ed Carpenter 18, Conor Daly 17, Felix Rosenqvist 7 and Alexander Rossi 4).

