Iowa Speedway Hy-Vee Doubleheader
Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA
4 p.m. EDT Saturday, July 23
3 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 24
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at Iowa Speedway
- The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues a hectic run of five races over a four-week period this Saturday and Sunday at Iowa Speedway with a doubleheader race weekend, the only doubleheader weekend on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule; and a repeat of the format used with the series last visited Iowa 2020.
- With a lap distance of just 0.89 miles, the banked Iowa Speedway oval is the shortest circuit on the 2020 schedule. Saturday’s HY-VEEDeals.com 250 will be a 250-lap event; while Sunday’s HY-VEE Salute To Farmers 300 will run for 300 laps.
- Honda drivers have scored eight wins in 15 previous races at Iowa Speedway. Honda’s most recent Iowa Speedway victory came in 2018, when James Hinchcliffe came from mid-field to dominate the final 50 laps and score Honda’s sixth (of an eventual 11) 2018 race wins. The win also marked the sixth career IndyCar Series victory for Hinchcliffe.
- In 2015, Honda’s Ryan Hunter-Reay won for the second consecutive year, successfully battling Josef Newgarden as the pair repeated its 1-2 finish from the previous season.
- As the engine supplier to the IndyCar Series from 2006-2011, Honda powered the winner of the first five races at Iowa Speedway, beginning with Dario Franchitti at the inaugural 2007 event. Franchitti won again in 2009.
- Other Honda-powered race winners at Iowa include Dan Wheldon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2010) and Marco Andretti (2011).
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from Iowa Speedway on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying session of the race weekend.
- Live race coverage on the NBC Network and streaming on NBC Peacock of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader begins at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday and 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from Iowa can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).