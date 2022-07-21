FRIDAY, JULY 22 – SUNDAY, JULY 24, 2022

TRACK: Iowa Speedway

LOCATION: Newton, Iowa, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: .875-mile tri-oval

PRACTICE: Friday – 3:30-5 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium),

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 9:30-10:45 a.m. CT (Peacock Premium)



RACE 1: Saturday, July 23

RACE LENGTH: 250 laps / 223.5 miles

BROADCAST: 3 p.m. CT (NBC)



RACE 2: Sunday, July 24

RACE LENGTH: 300 laps / 223.5 miles

BROADCAST: 2 p.m. CT (NBC)

ED CARPENTER RACING

Iowa Speedway, the shortest track on the schedule, has been a home of recurring success for Ed Carpenter Racing. In addition to a streak of seven Top 5s in seven years, an ECR driver stood on the first or second step of the podium for four consecutive years. The team will expand to it’s three-car lineup for oval races as Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay take on the HyVee INDYCAR Race Weekend. The trio prepared for the only doubleheader of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season by completing a test day at the .875-mile oval two weeks ago.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “Iowa is a race I have been looking forward to for a long time. Last time we were there, I won the pole and had two strong races. This will be my first time there with ECR and we were very fast at the test a couple of weeks ago, which was really encouraging. I am pumped to be at a track that I know we can be really good at. We have to make the best of it and take two days of really good points!” (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR)

BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



IOWA STATS

BEST START: 1st (2020)

BEST FINISH: 8th (2020)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 5



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 90

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* The last time the NTT INDYCAR SERIES raced at Iowa Speedway, Conor Daly earned his first career pole position. In a unique qualifying format for the 2020 doubleheader, his two-lap run gave him the 1st starting position for Race 1 and 3rd for Race 2. At the time, Daly drove for ECR at the road and street courses and the Indianapolis 500 and Carlin for the remaining oval events. Daly has five starts to date at Iowa Speedway; this weekend will be his first at Iowa with ECR.

* Daly’s first season as full-time driver of ECR’s No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet has featured a stretch of solid results. Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying and started 4th in the first race of May, the GMR Grand Prix. Battling both wet and dry conditions during the race, he earned a Top 5 finish. Two weeks later, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th. Additional strong results followed the next three rounds at Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet: “Iowa is coming up! We didn’t race there last year, but in 2020 I had one of the most fun races I’ve ever had. It’s just a crazy oval, crazy fast. A bullring, really! I am so excited to go back there. I think all of the experience I’ve gained since my first time at Iowa will help me a lot. I believe we can get some great results!” (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR)

BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN: Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



IOWA STATS

BEST START: 13th (2020)

BEST FINISH: 17 (2020)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 39

WINS: 1

POLES: 2 OF NOTE:

* Iowa Speedway is the site of Rinus VeeKay’s very first oval track experience. He came to the U.S. via the Netherlands in 2017 to join the Road to Indy ladder system, beginning with USF2000. In his oval debut, VeeKay finished second. His only NTT INDYCAR SERIES race experience to date at Iowa came his rookie year of 2020 with the doubleheader. During Race 1, he raced through the field to run as high as second before being taken out of contention by another competitor. His crew successfully prepared his backup car for Race 2, but an issue in the pit lane during the event dropped him two laps behind the field.

* Recently, VeeKay put on a show at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with smart driving and impressive passes. His performance propelled him to a 4th-place finish, his best result since a podium at Barber Motorsports Park in early May when he started from the pole position. A few weeks later, he qualified on the front row of the Indianapolis 500 for the second year in a row and started third. With his qualifying performance, he was the fastest Chevrolet-powered driver in the 33-car field for the third consecutive year. Last weekend in the streets of Toronto, VeeKay led for 18 laps.

* Through the generosity of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile), ECR’s Bitcoin Racing Team will continue to grow in 2022. VeeKay is back in the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet, the same design he campaigned in this year’s Indy 500. Any individual who scans the unique QR code on the side of the No. 21 car and completes the registration will receive free Bitcoin from Earnity, a community-based crypto platform of which BitNile is a significant investor.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet: “I am excited to get back to Iowa Speedway! When it went off the schedule, I wasn’t sure if it would come back, so a big thanks to HyVee for making it happen. I am looking forward to driving the purple Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet again!” (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR)