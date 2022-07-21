“The team is definitely excited to get back to Iowa for the doubleheader coming up. The last time we were there we finished 3rd and 4th with Oliver Askew and Pato respectively. We’ve had race wins there in the past, so it’s a place where the team and Chevy traditionally are very strong. We are looking forward to picking up off where we left in 2020 and continue this momentum from Felix on the podium at Toronto.”