2022 Iowa Speedway Doubleheader
Arrow McLaren SP Race Preview
Iowa Speedway
Date: Saturday, July 23 & Sunday, July 24
Round: 11 & 12/17
Total Laps:
- Race 1: 250
- Race 2: 300
Total race distance:
- Race 1: 223.5 miles/359.6 km
- Race 2: 268.2 miles/431.626 km
Length: .875 miles/1.408 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Practice: Friday, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 10:30 – 11:45 a.m ET
- Race 1 Green Flag: Saturday, 4:06 p.m. ET
- Race 2 Green Flag: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET & Sunday, 3:00 p.m on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I can’t wait to get back to one of the most fun and toughest tracks on the calendar. I was so happy to see Iowa Speedway back on the calendar for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. We are ready to give it everything because we have two opportunities to score big points in two days.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Good to keep up the busy schedule for another few weeks with the Iowa doubleheader. It’s the same amount of points handed out as the Indianapolis 500 so it’s an important weekend with very little practice opportunity. We are very focused on starting the weekend strong rolling out of the truck!”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The team is definitely excited to get back to Iowa for the doubleheader coming up. The last time we were there we finished 3rd and 4th with Oliver Askew and Pato respectively. We’ve had race wins there in the past, so it’s a place where the team and Chevy traditionally are very strong. We are looking forward to picking up off where we left in 2020 and continue this momentum from Felix on the podium at Toronto.”