Honda Indy Toronto
Exhibition Place, Toronto, Ont. Canada
12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 17
NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
- Following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Exhibition Place for the Honda Indy Toronto, one of the oldest street-circuit events in Indy car racing.
- Run for the first time in 1986 as a Championship Auto Racing Teams [CART] event, Toronto is preceded as an Indy car street circuit only by the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
- Honda has served as title sponsor of the Toronto event since it returned to the IndyCar Series schedule in 2009. The sponsorship is administered through Honda Canada, Inc., Honda Motor Company’s Canadian subsidiary.
- American Honda, meanwhile, sponsored the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in April, and the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month. The performance Acura brand is the title sponsor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
- With corporate headquarters in the Toronto suburb of Markham, Honda Canada was formed in 1969. The company’s first manufacturing facility was opened in Alliston, Ontario, in 1986. A second Alliston manufacturing facility began operations in 1998 and an engine assembly plant opened in 2008.
- Honda Canada Inc. supports a network of 237 Honda and 51 Acura authorized automotive dealers in Canada. There are also over 600 dealers for Honda motorcycle and power equipment products. These dealers sell motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, snowblowers, lawnmowers and other equipment in Canada.
- Honda-powered drivers and teams have a history of success at Toronto, winning 10 times in both CART and IndyCar Series competition, most recently with Scott Dixon’s victory in 2018. One of Dixon’s three career wins in Toronto, he is now tied with former teammate Dario Franchitti as Honda’s most successful driver on the Exhibition Place street circuit.
- Franchitti’s first Toronto victory came in 1999, and he also won in 2009 and 2011. Meanwhile, Dixon claimed both races of a doubleheader weekend in 2013 for his first two victories here. Other Honda-powered winners at Toronto include Adrian Fernandez in 1996, Alex Zanardi in 1998; Michael Andretti in 2001; and Will Power in 2010.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from the Honda Indy Toronto on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 2:30 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying session of the race weekend.
- Live NBC Peacock race coverage of the race from Toronto begin at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 17. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from the Honda Indy Toronto can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).