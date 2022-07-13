NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Round 10
STREETS OF TORONTO
Andretti Autosport returns to track north of the border for the Honda Indy Toronto. The streets of Toronto welcome back the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the first time in two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Toronto has been a fan favorite for exciting race action since 1986. In 2022, the 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit is sure to be packed with fans awaiting the return of one of Ontario’s largest sporting events.
FAST FACTS:
- Devlin DeFrancesco pays homage to his home race with a special Sunnybrook Hospital livery to commemorate his “Racing for the Tiniest Babies” initiative
- 2022 is Romain Grosjean’s debut on the Canadian street circuit
- Alexander Rossi took home podium finishes in 2017 and 2019
- Colton Herta finished the 2019 Honda Indy Toronto seventh
- Andretti Autosport last won the Honda Indy Toronto in 2012 with Ryan Hunter-Reay
- Michael Andretti won the Honda Indy Toronto seven times in total: 1989, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 2000 and 2001.
COLTON HERTA NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA
“Excited to go back to Toronto after a long break from racing in Canada. We haven’t run since the implementation of the aeroscreen. So it’ll be interesting to see how that changes our data from the last time we went. Hopefully, we can get a good finish for the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.”
ALEXANDER ROSSI NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA
“After two years away, it is so exciting to head back to Toronto. It’s always been such an amazing event and on top of that, the energy of the city is second to none. We’ve been on the podium there in the past and will be looking to do the same again this weekend.”
ROMAIN GROSJEAN NO. 28 DHL HONDA
“I’m Looking forward to discovering Toronto. It will be my first time in the city and at the track. I loved going to Canada during my F1 career so I’m sure that theme will keep going with INDYCAR.”
DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO NO. 29 BITBUY / SUNNYBROOK HONDA ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT
“I’m looking forward to Toronto because it’s my home race. We have a lot of hype around this weekend. I’m excited about the work we’re doing around Sunnybrook Hospital and the, ‘Racing for the Tiniest Babies’ campaign. I’m also excited for the awesome work we’re doing with BitBuy. They’re not only my primary sponsor here they’ve given me support all year. I’m looking forward to having a good weekend in our Andretti Steinbrenner No. 29 BitBuy Honda.”
|ROB EDWARDS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT
“We’re looking forward to another race weekend and looking forward to being back on the streets of Toronto. Canadian fans have such a great love of INDYCAR racing and we’ve missed sharing what we do with them over the last two years. Time to set that right.”