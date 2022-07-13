



COLTON HERTA NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA



“Excited to go back to Toronto after a long break from racing in Canada. We haven’t run since the implementation of the aeroscreen. So it’ll be interesting to see how that changes our data from the last time we went. Hopefully, we can get a good finish for the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.”







ALEXANDER ROSSI NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA



“After two years away, it is so exciting to head back to Toronto. It’s always been such an amazing event and on top of that, the energy of the city is second to none. We’ve been on the podium there in the past and will be looking to do the same again this weekend.”





ROMAIN GROSJEAN NO. 28 DHL HONDA



“I’m Looking forward to discovering Toronto. It will be my first time in the city and at the track. I loved going to Canada during my F1 career so I’m sure that theme will keep going with INDYCAR.”







DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO NO. 29 BITBUY / SUNNYBROOK HONDA ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT



“I’m looking forward to Toronto because it’s my home race. We have a lot of hype around this weekend. I’m excited about the work we’re doing around Sunnybrook Hospital and the, ‘Racing for the Tiniest Babies’ campaign. I’m also excited for the awesome work we’re doing with BitBuy. They’re not only my primary sponsor here they’ve given me support all year. I’m looking forward to having a good weekend in our Andretti Steinbrenner No. 29 BitBuy Honda.”