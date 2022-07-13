Race weekend: Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17

Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course

Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race.

2019 race winner (most recent event): Simon Pagenaud (No. 22 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet)

2019 NTT P1 Award winner (most recent event): Simon Pagenaud (No. 22 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet), 58.4293 seconds, 110.041 mph

Qualifying record: Gil de Ferran, 57.143 seconds, 110.565 mph, July 17, 1999 (Note: Josef Newgarden set a qualifying mark of 58.4129 seconds, 110.072 mph, for the current layout in 2019.)

SportsNet 360 race telecast: Honda Indy Toronto 3 p.m. ET Sunday, July 17, SportsNet 360 (Canada)/Peacock Premium (United States) (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and NTT P1 Award Qualifying streams live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product in the United States, SportsNet Now in Canada and on INDYCAR Live! for most international viewers. NBC Sports’ coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto will be exclusively streamed with limited commercial interruptions on Peacock Premium in the U.S. and on INDYCAR Live! for international viewers in selected markets.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wolff are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy Toronto race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award Qualifying (2 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 15

2:30-3:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock Premium/INDYCAR Live!

Saturday, July 16

10-11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock Premium/INDYCAR Live!

2-3:15 p.m. – Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium/INDYCAR Live!

Sunday, July 17

10:55-11:25 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock Premium/INDYCAR Live!

3 p.m. – Peacock Premium/SportsNet 360 on air

3:23 p.m. – The Honda Indy Toronto “Drivers, start your engines”

3:30 p.m. – The Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock Premium/SportsNet 360 (Live)

Race notes:

There have been six different winners in nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022 season. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach and Road America), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Raceway at Belle Isle Park) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

and ). The only repeat winners in that stretch are Newgarden (Texas 2022, Long Beach 2022 and Road America 2022) and McLaughlin (St. Petersburg 2022 and Mid-Ohio 2022). There have been nine different NTT P1 Award winners in 2022. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg), Felix Rosenqvist (Texas Motor Speedway), Colton Herta (Streets of Long Beach), Rinus VeeKay (Barber Motorsports Park), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Scott Dixon (Indianapolis 500), Josef Newgarden (Raceway at Belle Isle Park), Alexander Rossi (Road America) and Pato O’Ward (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) have won pole positions in 2022. The modern-day record for most different pole winners to start a season is 10 set in 1952. The record for most pole winners in a season is 12 set in the 1999 CART season.

Scott Dixon and Will Power are tied as winningest active INDYCAR SERIES drivers at Toronto with three victories apiece (Power won in 2007, 2010 and 2016, and Dixon won both races in 2013 and the 2018 race). Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven. Dixon and Power, along with previous race winners Josef Newgarden (2015 and 2017) and Simon Pagenaud (2019), are entered this year.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Will Power 3 2007, 2010, 2016 Scott Dixon 3 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2018 Josef Newgarden 2 2015, 2017 Simon Pagenaud 1 2019

Drivers who have won poles at Toronto entered in this year’s race are Will Power (2011 and 2015), Scott Dixon (2013 Race 2 and 2016), Simon Pagenaud (2017 and 2019), Helio Castroneves (2000) and Josef Newgarden (2018). The polesitter has won the race seven times since the first race in 1986, most recently by Pagenaud in 2019.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 2 2011, 2015 Scott Dixon 2 2013 Race #2, 2016 Simon Pagenaud 2 2017, 2019 Helio Castroneves 1 2000 (Note: also started 2014 Race #2 on pole as awarded by points) Josef Newgarden 1 2018