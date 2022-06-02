FRIDAY, JUNE 3 – SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022

﻿TRACK: Streets of Belle Isle

LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA

﻿TRACK LAYOUT: 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street course

RACE LENGTH: 70 Laps/164.5 Miles

PRACTICE: Friday – 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium),

Saturday – 8:30-9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

Sunday – 10:15-10:45 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 12:35-1:50 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 3:45 p.m. ET (USA, 3 p.m. ET)

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will head north to Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan this weekend for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay both hold second place finishes at the island park in the Detroit River and look to return to the podium on Sunday.

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “Detroit is still one of the best street courses on our schedule. It’s a classic venue and the home of Chevrolet as well! Having scored a podium there in the past, the goal is to do that again. We’re on a great streak of momentum right now and I don’t see any reason why we won’t be able to continue that. I’m very excited with the good points we’ve gotten recently and our movement up in the championship standings and ready to get going again!”

OF NOTE:

Conor Daly has competed in four NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheaders in the streets of Belle Isle and will make his 9th start in the one free-standing Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix this weekend. The street course is home to his best NTT INDYCAR SERIES finish to date as the first of 2016 races awarded him a second place finish.

Daly is riding a wave of momentum into Detroit following a strong Month of May. The first of two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the GMR Grand Prix. Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying on the road course and started 4th. Battling tricky wet and dry conditions, Daly earned his first Top 5 of the season with a 5th place. Just last weekend, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet: “I am very excited to go to Detroit! We had a really good year there last year, finished second in the first race and qualifying third for Race 2. I think we can do that again, or even be one step higher on the podium! We have a very good car and I believe we put the Month of May behind us. We’ll work hard on the next few races, which are very important. I am also looking forward to trying some Coney dogs.

OF NOTE:

Rinus VeeKay had never driven on the streets of Belle Isle in any series until the opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice last year. Less than 24 hours later, his first race in Detroit ended with a podium finish as he took the checkered flag in the second position. Though the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is only one race in 2022, it has historically been a double-header. In the second of the two races in 2021, VeeKay qualified 3rd.

Despite qualifying on the front row for the Indianapolis 500, VeeKay is looking to rebound from two disappointing results in the Month of May. His third ‘500’ bid was cut short after only 38 laps last Sunday when the rear of the No. 21 became loose and he made contact with the Turn 2 wall. During the GMR Grand Prix earlier in the month, he was pushed off track by another competitor into the rain-slickened grass. He slid back onto the track, where the rear of the No. 21 was struck and sustained heavy damage. He was able to continue, but finished the race in 23rd.