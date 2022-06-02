Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5

Track: Raceway at Belle Isle Park, a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course (clockwise)

Race distance: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: 70 laps / 164.5 miles | Indy Lights Detroit Grand Prix Race 1: 25 laps/45 minutes; Indy Lights Detroit Grand Prix Race 2: 30 laps/55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one new set of primary and alternate tires in the race. One additional set for teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Twitter: @DetroitGP @IndyCar, #DetroitGP, #IndyCar

Event website: www.DetroitGP.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2021 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Race 1: Marcus Ericsson (No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

Race 2: Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Race 1: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 2: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

2021 NTT P1 Award winners: Race 1: Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet) 1:14.1989, 114.018 mph; Race 2: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:14.8607, 113.010 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Takuma Sato, 1:13.6732, 114.831 mph, June 4, 2017

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Jonny Kane, 1:21.840, 103.372 mph, June 17, 2000

USA Network race telecast: 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday, June 5, USA Network (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for USA Network’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while USA Network’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader will be streamed on Peacock Premium with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli are the pit reporters. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy Lights Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader (11:20 a.m. ET Saturday and noon ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 3 (All times local)

2:25 – 3:15 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practice #1, INDYCAR Live!

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1 (45 minutes), Peacock Premium

Saturday, June 4

7:45 – 8:15 a.m. Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Qualifying (Two 12-minute sessions: 7:45-7:57 a.m./Race #1; 8:03-8:15 a.m. /Race #2), INDYCAR Live!

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2 (45 minutes), Peacock Premium

11:25 a.m. Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Race #1 command to start engines

11:30 a.m. Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Race #1 (25 Laps/45 minutes), Peacock Premium (U.S)/INDYCAR Live! (Most international markets)

12:35-1:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, June 5

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock Premium

12:05 p.m. Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Race #2 command to start engines

12:10 p.m. Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Race #2 (30 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock Premium (U.S)/INDYCAR Live! (Most international markets)

2:55 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver introductions

3:38 p.m. Command to start engines

3:45 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (70 laps/164.5 miles), USA Network (live)

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race Notes:

The winner at Detroit has gone on to win the INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season five times. Josef Newgarden won Race #1 in 2019, Scott Dixon won Race #1 in 2018, Will Power won Race #2 in 2014, Alex Zanardi won on Belle Isle in 1998, Bobby Rahal won at Belle Isle in 1992 and Emerson Fittipaldi won in downtown Detroit in 1989.

Scott Dixon has competed in 20 previous races at Belle Isle, most of any driver. Thirteen drivers entered have led laps at the track (Helio Castroneves 268, Scott Dixon 143, Graham Rahal 111, Josef Newgarden 100, Simon Pagenaud 93, Will Power 87, Takuma Sato 44, Santino Ferrucci 20, Alexander Rossi 21, Marcus Ericsson 7, Pato O’Ward 6, Conor Daly 4 and Romain Grosjean 1.)

Four drivers will race NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars at the Raceway at Belle Isle for the first time: Tatiana Calderon, Devlin DeFrancesco, Kyle Kirkwood and David Malukas. Kirkwood, who won both Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires races in 2021, will be pulling double duty, by also competing in the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Saturday.

Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 295th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race notes: