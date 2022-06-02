After a month of oval racing, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Andretti Autosport switch gears to street course racing. The Detroit Grand Prix offers a 2.35-mile, 13-turn course on Belle Isle Park to the field of drivers. Andretti Autosport reverts to its lineup of four cars with Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco. Each driver will aim to be the last winner on the Belle Isle layout before the race is moved to downtown Detroit, Michigan, in 2023.

FAST FACTS:



Andretti Autosport has been competitive in Detroit, with Colton Herta finishing fourth in 2021, Alexander Rossi finishing second in 2019 and third in 2018.

In 2021 Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi took turns starting the race from second, narrowly missing out on pole in Race One and Race Two. Alexander Rossi won the pole in 2019.

Devlin DeFrancesco finished seventh and fifth in races one and two of Indy Lights competition in 2021.

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

“I’m looking forward to our last time at Belle Isle. I absolutely love this racetrack. It is one of the best street circuits in the world with fast flowing corners and some very technical bits. We’ve had some success there as a team and I hope we can get another win with the Gainbridge Honda.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“I’m super pumped to get to Detroit this weekend. We had a decent month of May, and we are heading into one of my favorite street courses of the year. We’ve been close to winning here in the past, and this will be our last opportunity to do it at Belle Isle before we move downtown in 2023.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 ZAPATA / DHL HONDA

“I’m very much looking forward to go to Detroit. It’s definitively one of the hardest tracks that I’ve been racing on during my career but I had a very strong pace in 2021 with two top-five finishes in qualifying. This year we have had a very strong package with Andretti on all street course and I’m looking forward to surf on the good wave of Long Beach.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

“It’s a track I enjoyed when I race in Indy Lights. The Andretti Autosport crew always seems to have strong cars in Detroit, so I hope we can be competitive. I’m looking forward to getting back to a street course to apply some things we’ve learned over the course of this season.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“The last INDYCAR race on Belle Isle. It’s an event that has been good to Andretti Autosport over the years and we’re excited to continue that this weekend. After some challenges at the Indianapolis 500 this is the perfect opportunity to get the program back on course as we move into the middle third of the season.”