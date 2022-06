By Tony DiZinno & Steve Wittich Tony’s part The Vibe Was Back Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski Conversations on the ground led me to a description of the 2021 Indy 500 as a racing equivalent light beer – an “Indy 500 Light,” as you were. Subtleties such as being able to park in the infield versus…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.