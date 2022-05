Posted by David Bulebush on Monday, May 30th 2022

Fireworks announce the gates are open at 6 am.The Pagoda welcomes visitors to the 106th Indianapolis 500.Vintage Indy Cars are prepared for exhibition laps.Scott Dixon’s car goes through tech.Fans in Gasoline AlleyJuan Pablo Montoya’s car heading to tech.A large crowd waits to cross Gasoline Alley.The IU helicopter delivers the green flag.The Borg Warner trophy arrives.Kenny…