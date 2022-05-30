DETROIT, Mich. (May 30, 2022) – Extending its longtime partnership with the Canadian city located just across the Detroit River from Belle Isle, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will continue its alliance with the City of Windsor in 2022.

With residents of both Canada and the United States now able to travel across the international Detroit/Windsor border, Canadian race fans once again have the opportunity to enjoy the Grand Prix on Belle Isle this weekend, June 3-5. Celebrating the 13th year of its partnership with the City of Windsor, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will offer Canadian race fans a $10 U.S. discount (a value of nearly $13 CDN) on any available ticket for Saturday or Sunday at the Grand Prix. Canadians can visit www.DetroitGP.com/Windsor and use the code YQG at check out to take advantage of the offer. To get the most up to date information on Windsor/Detroit border crossing procedures, visit the crossingmadeeasy.com website hosted by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

“We are excited to welcome Canadian race fans back to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Because of the pandemic and border restrictions, we haven’t been able to host our Canadian fans at the Grand Prix in three years, so we look forward to celebrating the final Grand Prix on Belle Isle with our fans from across the border in Windsor,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “The Grand Prix is proud of our partnership with the City of Windsor, and we want to thank Mayor Drew Dilkens and his team for their continued support and for helping us host a world-class event that showcases all that Detroit and Windsor has to offer.”

The City of Windsor will once again have a strong presence at the Grand Prix as a result of the renewed partnership. Grandstand 2 – overlooking one of the signature sections of the Belle Isle street circuit with great views of the start/finish line, Turns 1 and 2 as well as pit lane – is known as the City of Windsor Grandstand 2. In addition, the City of Windsor International Media Center, located in the historic Belle Isle Casino, will once again serve as the home for the nearly 700 media members from around the world that will cover this weekend’s event. Members of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island will be onsite all weekend in the media center to help greet the members of the press and provide information on the region and concierge service for the unique Windsor/Detroit area.

“With Windsorites able to return to the action on site at the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, it’s exciting to see incredible discounted partner pricing for Canadian race fans wanting to attend this first-class race weekend,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Whether you’ve been before, or are heading over for the first time, this is a not-to-be-missed, world-class event in our own backyard, and it’s your last chance to catch the races on Belle Isle! Long known as the ‘Two Nation Destination,’ Detroit is a strategic partner for the City of Windsor and for Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in many ways. Have a great time at the races!”

With their discounted tickets, Canadian fans will witness one of the most diverse on-track lineups in motorsports – highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon and the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Saturday afternoon. The rising stars of open wheel racing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, along with the historic sports cars of the Masters Endurance Legends USA, will compete in doubleheader weekends with races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Canadian fans will also have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock – known as the “locker room of motorsports” – to watch the teams prepare to compete on the Belle Isle track, along with the Meijer Fan Zone and the new Fountain Fan Area with activities for fans of all ages and celebrations at the Autotrader Winner’s Circle, located at the historic Scott Fountain. The Grand Prix Entertainment Stage will also be featured in the Fountain Fan Area adjacent to Scott Fountain, with music all weekend long.

To learn more about the special ticket offer for Canadian fans, and to purchase tickets for this weekend’s races, visit www.DetroitGP.com/Windsor.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

