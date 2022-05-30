DRAGONSPEED CUSICK MOTORSPORTS FINISH THE 106th RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 IN 26th POSITION

“Great job by Stefan Wilson and the DragonSpeed Cusick Motorsports crew,” said Don Cusick, Founder and CEO of Cusick Motorsports. “We’re already making plans to come back in 2023 and I must extend a big thank you to all of our partners that make this possible. We look forward to them joining us in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 next year.”

Stefan Wilson on the grid for the 106th Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge (Photo Courtesy of Cusick Motorsports / DragonSpeed)

Thank you to our 2022 partners, LOHLA SPORT, a new premium women’s golf-lifestyle apparel brand; Sierra Pacific Windows, building the most uncompromising windows and doors possible; GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky, carefully crafted and mouth-watering jerky; Neptune Systems, a market leader in aquarium technology products; ConnectDoc, facilitating communications, complex coordination, and continuity between patients, medical professionals, and health care systems; CarBlip, the Auto Concierge; 181 Fremont, luxury urban living in downtown San Francisco; Rayne Nutrition, taking a scientific approach to pet food; Topping & Legnon Wine, offering a beautiful selection of reds, whites and rosé wines; Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes, long time race fans who are excited about the opportunity to support the effort, along with DragonSpeed partner Rembrandt Charms.

Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson return to action on June 26th with their third IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup entry of the year at the 2022 Six Hours of the Glen. Green flag for the famed endurance race waves at 10:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 26th with streaming on Peacock and live coverage on USA Network.

About Cusick Motorsports

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Don Cusick, Cusick Motorsports was created to drive meaningful business relationships through motorsports. As a marketing and business-to-business incubator, Cusick Motorsports creates bespoke programs for its partners across a variety of racing series.

For companies new to the world of racing, Cusick Motorsports identifies the best opportunities, negotiates deals that make business sense, and oversees each partnership to ensure the defined return-on-investment targets are being met.

Cusick Motorsports provides support in building the most effective marketing strategy possible for each partner, helping create digital marketing campaigns, positioning its brand ambassadors, and creating experiential marketing efforts.

Cusick Motorsports will utilize its vast network to create business-to-business opportunities and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for its partners. At all race events, partners will enjoy an unparalleled perspective on the sport, with VIP hospitality and direct access to the race team and drivers.

About GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky

GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky’s story begins, as many do, with an idea and some paper in hand. Except, in their case, it was butcher’s paper. They carefully crafted and created their mouth-watering jerky from the heart, first one flavor combo, then another and soon GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky was born.

Curated recipes with only the finest ingredients added to the best meats from the most renowned purveyors of fine beef, poultry and pork in the golden state with a freshness and difference you can taste go into every bag of our GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky.

GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky’s founder and master chef is Dayna Haupt. Dayna began her taste journey thirty years ago and following involvement in the world of fine dining and running her own restaurant, she found her passion for weaving complex flavors into great healthy snacks you can be proud to share with your family.

About LOHLA SPORT

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, LOHLA SPORT is a new premium women’s golf-lifestyle apparel brand that is quickly captivating the golf, country club, and resort market. Its impeccable sense of style features colorful, on-trend European designs with Los Angeles flair.

The brainchild of recognized fashionista and longtime Golf Channel and GOLFINO executive Lisa O’Hurley, LOHLA SPORT boasts an upscale and playful lineup of tops, bottoms, skorts, and outwear available online and in roughly 100 exclusive golf shops across America. Outfits confidently transition from leisure and sporting activity to work, lunch, and dinner. Especially popular are its signature ‘Pull-On Golf Fitness Pant’ and ‘The Very Pant,’ a play on an episode of Seinfield, in which O’Hurley’s husband, John O’Hurley, starred as the fictional character J. Peterman.

About Sierra Pacific Windows and Sierra Pacific Industries

Sierra Pacific Windows is a division of Sierra Pacific Industries, a family-owned forest products company. Based in Red Bluff, California, Sierra Pacific Windows is one of the largest manufacturers of superior quality custom wood and vinyl windows and doors in the world. It is the only fully vertically-integrated window and door company, in which the company owns the forestland and manages the entire manufacturing and distribution process. Sierra Pacific Windows has a combined manufacturing production space of over 1.4 million square feet in California and Wisconsin. Its windows and doors are distributed via more than 600 nationwide dealers, distributors and company-owned locations.

Sierra Pacific Industries is a third-generation, family-owned forest products company based in Anderson, California. The company owns and manages 2.3 million acres of timberland in California, Oregon, and Washington, and is one of the largest lumber companies and largest manufacturer of millwork in the United States. Sierra Pacific Industries is committed to managing its lands in a responsible and sustainable manner to protect the environment while providing quality wood products and renewable power for consumers. The company’s forests are certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®. Sierra Pacific Industries utilizes nearly 100 percent of every piece of wood brought to its 18 mills and eight biomass-fueled cogeneration power plants.

About CarBlip

CarBlip provides customers with a digital car buying experience. With access to new car inventory across the nation, your dedicated CarBlip concierge will find the car that meets your needs and deliver it directly to your door. And best of all, their service is free.

About 181 Fremont Residences and Jay Paul Company

Developed by the legendary Jay Paul Company, 181 Fremont rises 802’ from San Francisco’s downtown high-tech nexus to transform the skyline and has set a new bar for luxurious residential living in the West Coast. The $850 million tower features a state-of-the-art exoskeleton designed in a saw tooth pattern, with a magnificent spire that ascends from the crown of the building. 181 Fremont’s central location in the East Cut invites easy access to Silicon Valley and is surrounded by icons of technology including Salesforce, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The award-winning architecture reaffirms San Francisco as a global city on the forefront of innovation and design. It stands to redefine not only the neighborhood, but also the very definition of San Francisco living. Sales and marketing for 181 Fremont are handled by Compass Development Marketing Group. For more information, visit 181fremont.com.

Jay Paul Company is one of the foremost real estate development and investment firms in California, distinguished by over 13 million square feet of trophy caliber projects in its portfolio. Since 1975, Jay Paul developments bear signature features including striking award-winning architecture, landscaping and state-of-the-art sustainable design in unsurpassed locations. Its modern, inspired campuses and towers provide the most advanced workplace environments for the world’s leading technology companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Instagram, Microsoft and Northrup Grumman. Jay Paul Company projects include the world-renowned 181 Fremont Tower in San Francisco, named as one of the world’s best high rises by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat; Pacific Shores Center, Moffett Towers, Moffett Place and the soon to be completed 200 Park Avenue, which are all recognized as Silicon Valley’s most cutting edge, large scale developments. Jay Paul Company is privately held and based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.jaypaul.com.

About ConnectDoc

ConnectDoc facilitates communications, complex coordination, and continuity between patients, medical professionals, and health care systems. ConnectDoc focuses on solutions that support patient-centered care while supporting value-sensitive decisions and shared decision-making.

About Neptune Systems

Neptune Systems is a market leader in aquarium technology products. With over 20 years of experience, Neptune Systems has grown into one of the largest and most recognized brands in the reefing hobby. Their premier product, the APEX, has helped revolutionize how modern reefers manage their tanks and increase their success and enjoyment.

About Rayne Nutrition

We take the relationship between our food and pet health very seriously. This dedication has led us to be data- and ingredient-obsessed and is why we work closely with Ph.D. nutritionists and veterinary specialists (whom we like to call the “experts’ experts”). Under their guidance and with a shared focus on better health outcomes, we have designed our range of wellness and therapeutic diets for pets, using whole food and less processed ingredients wherever possible.

Rayne has diets designed to address over 30 medical conditions using whole food ingredients. It is non-negotiable that the Rayne diets do what we say they will. Because of this, we will always choose our ingredients based on purpose and the benefit that they provide to the pet. This formulation process is all done under the direction of veterinary and animal health experts who are as focused on the health outcome for the pet as we are.

About Topping & Legnon Wines

Dana Topping & Rick Legnon, who have always had a deep passion for wines, decided to finally take the leap into the industry by purchasing a gorgeous 18-acre vineyard in Lake Country, CA, previously the Burgess Family personal vines. With production of 1000 cases per year, Topping & Legnon Wines are considered a Micro-Boutique Winery. They are able to control everything from grape to glass. In the vineyard, they don’t use a single harmful chemical or pesticide. They use superior farming methods with organic composting and biodynamic methods, resulting in a beautiful selection of reds, whites and rosé wines.