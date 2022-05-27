May 27, 2022

The efforts will include a variety of sustainability initiatives to help reduce the carbon footprint within the NTT INDYCAR Series, including a 100% renewable race fuel (1).

Shell and INDYCAR are continuing their sustainability journey together

Shell and INDYCAR are continuing their sustainability journey together by announcing a lineup of additional energy solutions for the NTT INDYCAR Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) ahead of the prestigious Indianapolis 500.Together and separately, the organizations have designed a variety of sustainability initiatives that will help to reduce the carbon footprint within INDYCAR and power progress towards more sustainable motorsports in North America.

“The fuel and lubricant, and energy solutions developed through our strategic relationship with INDYCAR and Penske Corporation can ultimately help accelerate reduced carbon emissions from transport in many sectors of the economy,” said Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President of Sectors and Decarbonization at Shell, “Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions.”

Sustainable Motorsports

Shell 100% Renewable Race Fuel (2)

Building on the sponsorship contract renewal and extension announced on May 26, 2022 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shell will be the official fuel, motor oil and lubricant Sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR Series.

Beginning in 2023, Shell will produce a new race fuel for the NTT INDYCAR Series. This new product consists of a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuels, to create a fuel that is 100% comprised of feedstocks categorized as “renewable” under the applicable regulatory frameworks.

The fuel developed by Shell is set to make the NTT INDYCAR Series the first United States-based motorsports series to power racing with 100% renewable race fuel (3) and enables at least 60% greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to fossil-based gasoline (4).

“This race fuel development for INDYCAR is a great example of how fuels technology is pivotal in helping decarbonize the sport. Today’s development takes us one step closer to that goal.”- Dr. Selda Gunsel, President of Shell Global Solutions

2nd generation ethanol

The 2nd generation ethanol will be sourced from Raízen, a Brazilian Joint-Venture created in 2011 by Shell and Cosan. Raízen is one of the largest sugarcane ethanol producers in the world, and owner of the first commercial second-generation ethanol plant. “It is an honor for Raízen to contribute advanced ethanol to this renewable race fuel and it’s an exciting introduction to one of the most iconic motorsport categories,” said Ricardo Mussa, Raízen CEO.

“Motorsports has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, and today INDYCAR is furthering this tradition in a very important and transformational way,” said Mark Miles, President & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “We are proud to become a leader in sustainability and decarbonization as we work towards becoming the first US motorsport series to run on renewable fuel. With industry leading organizations like Shell and Penske sharing the same ambition for a cleaner energy future, remarkable progress can be made.”

Citations

Additional Notes

Carbon Neutral Motor Oil

Pennzoil Synthetics 0W oils are trusted to power all engines running in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and are now Carbon Neutral[5]. As the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Pennzoil works hand-in-hand with the engine manufacturers to develop and test premium motor oil formulations. Pennzoil takes pride in the performance of the first synthetic motor oil made from natural gas helping to power and protect Chevrolet and Honda INDYCAR engines through demanding race conditions. Pennzoil high-quality motor oil provides complete engine protection to deliver a top level of performance trusted by major car manufacturers, racing teams and car enthusiasts.

EV Charging at IMS

A 150kW, high-power electric charger has been installed on the IMS grounds, in coordination with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Shell Recharge Solutions. All race tires being supplied for Indianapolis 500 practice, qualifications and Race Day will be delivered to the “Racing Capital of the World” from their Central Indiana warehouse using the Freightliner eCascadia from Penske Truck Leasing’s fleet of electric vehicles.

Travel Footprint Offsets

Through Shell’s Environmental Products Trading business, IMS will offset its entire operational carbon footprint during the Month of May through its contributions to GreenTrees, a vital effort that restores natural habitats in more than 1 million acres across seven states in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, and part of Shell’s portfolio of Nature Based Solutions projects. IMS has also teamed up with the climate technology company CHOOOSE on the implementation of a new customer program that allows fans to offset their travel footprint through a nominal contribution.

Shell Eco-Marathon Americas

In early April, the annual Shell Eco-Marathon Americas was hosted at IMS for the first time. The event had 50 teams competing in two classes to create some of the world’s most fuel-efficient vehicles. The event annually inspires future inventors in both the high school and collegiate levels to build and design vehicles that will expedite the energy transition and decarbonization efforts, a shared ambition of Shell and Penske.

Silver Certification by Council for Responsible Sport

Earlier in 2022, it was announced that the 2021 Indy 500 was certified at the Silver level by the Council for Responsible Sport after achieving 37 social and environmental standards of good practice. The venue implemented facility upgrades to increase both energy and water-use efficiency, calculated a robust greenhouse gas emissions inventory and enhanced its “Bike to the 500” program. IMS is working toward becoming the first sports facility in the world to become a Certified Responsible Sport venue.

Penske Truck Leasing and Shell Recharge Solutions North America

Away from the track, Penske Truck Leasing, and Shell Recharge Solutions North America recently announced a new joint initiative to support light-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging at Penske locations. The project will initially deploy Level 2 (L2) electric truck charging stations with plug-and-charge capabilities to support Penske’s growing battery-electric truck fleet in California. Additional sites will be rolled out to four U.S. states in 2022, with more locations expected to be added in 2023 and beyond.

To support Penske, Shell Recharge Solutions will deliver design, installation and charging network management support enabled through its SKY software platform. Shell Recharge Solutions will also provide maintenance support across Penske’s network of L2 electric truck charging stations.

ABOUT SHELL:

Shell is working with our customers and across sectors to deliver Shell’s Powering Progress strategy and accelerate the journey to net-zero emissions in the United States and globally. Our diverse portfolio of energy options allows us to meet the specific energy needs of our customers. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the changing energy system. www.shell.us.

Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. Shell and Pennzoil gain knowledge through these alliances to help address the mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe.

ABOUT INDYCAR:

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on Indy Lights, please visit www.indylights.com.

ABOUT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29. In 2022, IMS also hosts two NTT INDYCAR SERIES road races, on May 14 and July 30, and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series road races during Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. The Racing Capital of the World also includes USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America events. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, global transportation, automotive, and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.ims.com.

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this press release “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. “Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this press release refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goals”, “intend”, “may”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “plan”, “probably”, “project”, “risks”, “schedule”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (available at www.shell.com/investors and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this press release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, May 27, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this press release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.



[1]Reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions relative to 2005 baseline average gasoline as defined in the RFS. Estimations for Shell Fuel based on CA-GREET model values provided by supplier and published fuel pathways in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

[2]Reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions relative to 2005 baseline average gasoline as defined in the RFS. Estimations for Shell Fuel based on CA-GREET model values provided by supplier and published fuel pathways in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

[3]Reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions relative to 2005 baseline average gasoline as defined in the RFS. Estimations for Shell Fuel based on CA-GREET model values provided by supplier and published fuel pathways in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

[4]Renewable Fuel Standard, Energy Policy Act, Overview for Renewable Fuel Standard | US EPA

[5]CO2 compensation is not a substitute for switching to lower emissions energy solutions or reducing the use of fossil fuels. Carbon credits are purchased and retired to compensate the calculated lifecycle CO2e emissions of the product. Although these carbon credits have been generated in accordance with international carbon standards, the compensation may not be exact.