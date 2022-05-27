#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren SP has extended its agreement with Pato O’Ward through the end of 2025, the team confirmed today. Pato joined Arrow McLaren SP in 2020 and extending the 23-year-old driver underpins the team’s ambition to consistently challenge for race wins, championships and Indianapolis 500 victories.

O’Ward, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in 2018; since then he has secured three wins, four poles and nine podiums, all with Arrow McLaren SP. His three wins came in 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway, on Belle Isle in Detroit, and most recently at Barber Motorsports Park in 2022. He also secured Rookie of the Year honors at the Indianapolis 500 in 2020 when he finished sixth, a result he improved on in 2021 with a fourth place finish.

Outside of his success in IndyCar, O’Ward’s motorsport resume also includes an Indy Lights championship in 2018 and victories at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in 2017 and 2022.

Arrow McLaren SP will update its full 2023 lineup in due course. Follow along with the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP.

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“The entire team is excited that Pato is onboard for the long haul. He is an important part of our plan here at Arrow McLaren SP, his energy and work ethic is infectious. Having watched him develop since he joined the team, I look forward to building on these foundations to increase our performance and achieve our common goals in the years to come.”

Pato O’Ward, Driver, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet said:

“I am incredibly happy to have locked in my future with Arrow McLaren SP. This team has truly felt like home for me over the past three years and I can’t wait to build on our success as we compete for wins and championships. I want to thank the whole team for this opportunity. This is exactly where I want to be.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“Pato is an important part of McLaren’s future in IndyCar and we are happy that he will be a key part of Arrow McLaren SP for years to come. He is an incredibly talented driver who has already shown what he is capable of in IndyCar and I look forward to watching him take the next step in his promising career.”