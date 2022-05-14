

RACE RESULTS:

START: 15th

FINISH: 23rd

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 73/75

OF NOTE:

* Rinus VeeKay qualified 15th for today’s GMR Grand Prix, but knew he had a much faster car. After starting his first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on wet Firestone Firehawk tires, he also stopped on the third lap for a set of red slicks. A solid stop by the No. 21 Building Tomorrow Chevrolet crew gained him three positions and he had worked his way into the Top 10 by Lap 12.

* Just after a restart on Lap 21, VeeKay was pushed off track by another competitor into the rain-slickened grass. He slid back onto the track, where the rear of the No. 21 was struck. The car sustained heavy damage to the undertray, but quick work by the crew got him back out on track. A lap down to the field, it became about perseverance for VeeKay from that point onward.

* VeeKay had become the recipient of a late-race wave around, but the rain had already picked back up by that point and he spun before he had a change to take a second set of wet tires. He was able to continue and would eventually finish in the 23rd position, two laps down to the field.