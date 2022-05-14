“Today was frustrating. It was a tough race. There were a lot of decisions to be made throughout the race, with changing track conditions and choosing between the tires, so there was a lot of variables to balance. With Pato, we felt like red tires might be the tire to close the race out with when the rain stabilized but unfortunately we remained yellow for a long time and the track got saturated with water. The gamble didn’t pay off there.



“Felix had a great recovery, after contact in the middle of the race, to finish in sixth. That’s a great result for him. Juan was running inside the top ten and it just got away from him at the end in the wet conditions.



“It was one of those days where we felt like we had really strong cars and an opportunity to win, and we didn’t. We will go back to the drawing board, understand what went wrong, and we will learn. You either win here, or you learn. Now it’s time to focus on preparation for the Indianapolis 500.”