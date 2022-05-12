INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 12, 2022) – Fans attending the GMR Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event May 13-14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticket and parking guide, ADA accessibility and much more. This information will help race fans prepare for their trip to the Racing Capital of the World.

More Fan Information

All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful day at the track:

Tickets:

Tickets for the GMR Grand Prix are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates May 13 and May 14.

May 13 – $20 for practice and qualifications General Admission seating. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

May 14 – $40 for General Admission. $50 for flex ticket seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47 and 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14). Children 15 and under are admitted free with flex ticket paying adult. Reserved seats range from $41-105.

Public Parking:

Parking for the GMR Grand Prix is available in a variety of locations around the track:

May 13 – paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots. Motorcycle parking is also available in South Carousel Lot via Gate 2. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2. Parking is $10 on Friday. Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40) and Infield Turn 3.

May 14 – paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $20. Gate 1 Lot (Parcel B) parking is available for $50. Motorcycle parking is also available at South Carousel Lot for $20. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2. Free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40).

Cashless Operations:

All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

Pedestrian Gate Entry:

Public pedestrian gates open on Friday, May 13: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10 and Gate 10A.

On Saturday, May 14, public pedestrian gates open: Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A and Gate 11A.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum:

The Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free.

For fans attending the GMR Grand Prix, free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield.

Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the GMR Grand Prix event days and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.

Digital Tickets:

Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS App or on their smart phone’s web browser. Fans are encouraged to ensure the brightness on their smart phone is turned up before approaching the gate for a seamless scanning of their digital ticket. Race fans are also encouraged to visit the IMS Digital Ticket guide to manage their digital tickets and enhance their at-track experience.

Weekend Street Parking:

Race event parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will be enforced during GMR Grand Prix weekend. No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west and Crawfordsville Road on the south. Additionally, three-hour parking will be monitored and enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street over the course of the race weekend.

Additional Resources and Information:

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at pws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on Twitter.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the GMR Grand Prix this weekend.

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

8-8:30 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifications

8:45-9:15 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Qualifications

9:30-10:30 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice 1

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

12:45-1:45 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2

2-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Qualifications

2:45-3:35 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

4-5:15 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES NTT P1 Award Qualifying

5:35-6:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Race 1

