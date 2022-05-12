The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is where it all began for Ilott last year when he turned in his first laps in the No. 77 JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING Chevrolet during a private test in early September.



“I’m excited to start my month of May here in Indy for the GMR Grand Prix,” said Ilott. “I have a bit of experience of the road course as I conducted my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES test here towards the end of last year. Also coming off of the improvements we made last time in Barber, I’m excited to show what we can do with the Chevy Juncos Hollinger car.”JHR will carry the Racing for Children’s presented by Medical Properties Trust along the No. 77 livery, featuring the colorful handprints representing the children of RFC who battle cancer and blood disorders.



“We are thrilled to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Callum and representing Racing for Children’s on the No. 77 Chevrolet after a solid run at Barber,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “We have come a long way in short amount of time and to see all of the hard work and effort by the team pay off was exactly what we needed heading into this month. We are also very proud to continue our partnership with Racing for Children’s and helping promote this wonderful organization in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”



“After our test here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year, I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do after all of the improvements we have made these past seven months” said JHR Co-Owner Brad Hollinger. “Callum and the team showed what we are capable of at Barber, so I am confident we have what it takes to be competitive again this weekend.”



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will kick off the weekend Friday with two practice sessions followed by qualifying late in the afternoon. Saturday the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to the track for a morning warm up session before the green flag waves that afternoon for the 85-laps of the GMR Grand Prix.