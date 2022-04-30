

BARBER STATS

BEST START: 10th (2021)

BEST FINISH: 16th (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 83

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016

OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly will start 22nd in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the fourth race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. He was assigned to Group 2 of Round 1 and had ten minutes to set a quick time. One of his flying laps was interrupted by dirt on the track surface; he did not have another chance at a fast lap as a red flag ended the session early.



* Starting at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. The diversified holding company specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). BitNile focuses on large-scale crypto mining with energy-efficient, powerful operations strategically located in North America.



* The 2021 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama served as the season opener last year and marked Daly’s first NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at the track in several years. His season was off to a fast start as he advanced to the second round of qualifying and earned himself a Top 10 starting position. He persevered through a tough second half of the race, gaining positions as he could and ultimately finishing 16th.