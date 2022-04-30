|Barber Motorsports Park
Date: Sunday, May 1st
Round: 4/17
Race laps: 90
Total race distance: 207 miles/333.13 km
Length: 2.3 miles/3.70 km
Number of turns: 17
Remaining session start times:
Green Flag: Sunday, 1:15 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 2nd, 1:06.0136
Qualifying: 2nd, 1:06.4003
Starting Position: 2nd
Final Practice: 13th, 1:08.0377
“It was a solid day for Arrow McLaren SP. We had a strong qualifying and we can do a lot from there. We are starting second tomorrow and the car has felt good and comfortable. We will have to see what the best strategy is going to be in the race; I think the weather is going to have a lot to say about that. We are looking forward to having a good race tomorrow.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 18th, 1:06.8450
Qualifying: 6th, 1:06.6410
Starting Position: 6th
Final Practice: 23rd, 1:09.2245
“Another good qualifying and Firestone Fast Six appearance for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. We have been on a roll in qualifying. Obviously you want to be better than sixth when you make the Fast Six but we will definitely take that position after what started as a tricky weekend. We got a pretty good read on both tires during the final practice so now we just need to execute tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“This was our best qualifying of the year. I was really pleased to see both Pato and Felix make the Firestone Fast Six. We just missed out on pole with Pato and a better starting position for Felix, we know there is more pace to be had. Our cars were good in the final practice session, so we’ve done all we can do to be prepared for tomorrow. Now, we hope to leave here with a solid result as a team.”