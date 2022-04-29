Birmingham, Alabama (April 29, 2022) – Today, the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet driven by NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott will debut its partnership with Racing for Children’s presented by Medical Properties Trust for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst. While many of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams will also show support of Racing for Children’s through their cars, the No. 77 will boldly feature the RFC colorful handprints within the green, white, and black livery.

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger are pleased to bring this partnership with MPT to JHR and look forward to showing their support and building awareness of RFC throughout the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“This is an exciting weekend for us as we can show off our new partnership with Racing for Children’s and Medical Properties Trust,” said Ricardo Juncos. “We are thrilled to have the colorful handprints on board the No. 77 Chevrolet and look forward to carrying them with us throughout this season. It is an honor to represent RFC and all that they stand for and do for these special children.”

Racing for Children’s began at Barber Motorsports Park when a group of local racing enthusiasts and driving instructors began giving “hot laps” to children in treatment for childhood cancers and blood disorders at Children’s as a means of distraction. It evolved into a unique and genuine platform that has striven to make a positive impact on the lives of the kids and families they serve. For more than a decade they have held an annual fundraising dinner and weekend events for Children’s of Alabama kids during the Honda Indy Grand Prix. Their program also provides hot laps and special days at the Barber track throughout the year for the kids and their families. In another part of their platform and mission to raise awareness and funds, Racing for Children’s competes in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series at racetracks all across America and their 2022 race season is well underway.

“We are very excited to have MPT as a sponsor in conjunction with Racing for Children’s,” said Brad Hollinger. “MPT has been and continues to be a significant supporter of this exceptional charitable organization. MPT is a very successful international company who is also very community minded. JHR is very proud to have MPT and Racing for Children’s joining forces to generate even more support for such a wonderful children’s cause.”

After an unfortunate end at Long Beach, Callum Ilott is ready to get back behind the wheel and represent the Racing for Children’s on the No. 77 Chevrolet. Ilott recently made his first run at Barber Motorsports Park during a private test last month.“After testing the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week, we are looking forward to our first road course race of the season at Barber. Luckily, I got the chance to test at Barber and iron out any little issues we may have had so hopefully we can hit the ground running at Barber. It’s a fun track. It will be difficult to overtake in the race, but hopefully we can get a better qualifying run and move up a few places. Otherwise, the weather looks a bit questionable so that could make it a bit interesting, but we will have to see. This is also a big weekend for us with our new partnership with Racing for Children’s. I am looking forward to meeting all of these wonderful people and hope to put on a good show for them Sunday.”

Together – WE ARE RACING FOR CHILDREN’S!You can get involved by making an online donation, creating a fundraising team or serving in a volunteer capacity. Join the team at RacingForChildrens.org and follow us on Facebook (@RacingforChildrensAl) and Instagram (@racing_for_childrens).