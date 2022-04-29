“It was a good day and good to be back here at Barber Motorsports Park. It was also great to see Pato start where we left off last year. We left a bit on the table during the first outing on the track, just creeping up to it. I feel like we are in the window with the car. It’s the same with Felix, he got off to a quick start, but again had more in it on the first outing. From there on, we didn’t really have the tires to improve and neither did anybody else. I think this is a track that suits both of our drivers and I am excited to see what tomorrow brings. It will be a busy day tomorrow with two practice sessions and qualifying, so plenty of time to make the cars better.”