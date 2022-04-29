Barber Motorsports Park
Date: Sunday, May 1st
Round: 4/17
Race laps: 90
Total race distance: 207 miles/333.13 km
Length: 2.3 miles/3.70 km
Number of turns: 17
Remaining session start times:
Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. ET
Final Practice: Saturday, 5:20 – 5:50 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 1:15 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 7th, 1:06.9838 “Not a bad day. I think there are a lot of little things that we can look into to prepare for tomorrow and for qualifying. Once there is more Firestone rubber down, it is going to change the way the track feels quite a bit. So Practice 2 tomorrow will be big in dictating what way we should go with the balance and see where we go from there.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 13th, 1:07.3416 “We had some issues on the first couple laps with the tires so we had to come in. We only had one set of tires so it was kind of hard to know where we are at lap time wise. I thought the car felt pretty sporty. Today was a short session so I think we are good. Arrow McLaren SP will be strong tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It was a good day and good to be back here at Barber Motorsports Park. It was also great to see Pato start where we left off last year. We left a bit on the table during the first outing on the track, just creeping up to it. I feel like we are in the window with the car. It’s the same with Felix, he got off to a quick start, but again had more in it on the first outing. From there on, we didn’t really have the tires to improve and neither did anybody else. I think this is a track that suits both of our drivers and I am excited to see what tomorrow brings. It will be a busy day tomorrow with two practice sessions and qualifying, so plenty of time to make the cars better.”