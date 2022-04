Callum Ilott, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi in post practice press conference at Barber Motorsports Park. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Well, we just finished up the end of the day press conference, and I’ll start with the final thing any driver said before leaving. “I have a good life, I can’t complain,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.