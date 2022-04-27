Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, April 27, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing drivers Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) and David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) are looking to Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, the first road course of the season, to improve on their season best results after an unlucky weekend in Long Beach. See below for more details on each driver.

Malukas Returns to Where it All Began with Dale Coyne Racing

Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, April 27, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) is more than excited to be returning to the scene of his first test with Dale Coyne Racing aboard an Indy car this weekend as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Barber Motorsport Park for the fourth round of the 2022 season.

Malukas turned his first laps behind the wheel of an Indy car last October at Barber Motorsports Park during a one-day test with Dale Coyne Racing.

The rookie was the fastest driver on track that they, ending the day atop the time charts.

In his last official visit to Barber Motorsports Park in Indy Lights in 2021, the first generation American picked up a win, from pole, and set the fastest lap in Race 2 of the weekend. It was also his first Indy Lights win.

So far in his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, he has a best finish of 11th at Texas, and a best starting position of 18th (Long Beach).

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Other than Road America, which is like my home race, I think Barber is the race weekend I’m looking forward to the most and that I’m most excited about. Mainly because that’s where I tested with Dale Coyne Racing for the first time, and it was my first ever test in an Indy car. I did my first two laps there and I was just screaming the whole time with excitement because I finally was able to feel the speed of an Indy car. I’m also excited because when we were there we had a really good test. I’ve also done well at Barber in Indy Lights and Indy Pro and I’ve always enjoyed the track so much. Plus, I know that we have a very good car for Barber, so that’s encouraging. I think we have a very good chance of picking up our best result so far. I can’t wait to get there and see how it goes. The hopes and dreams are high for this weekend!”

Takuma Sato Looking to Bounce Back at Barber

Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, April 27, 2022) – Takuma Sato and his #51 Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda will be taking on the twisty elevation changes of Barber Motorsports Park this weekend as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES enters its fourth race of the season and first on a road course.

In his last four races at Barber Motorsports Park, Takuma Sato has three top 10 finishes, including a win from pole in 2019, as well as 8th (2018) and 9th (2017) place finishes.

Sato will be making his 12th start on the 2.3-mile 17-turn road course this weekend.

In three races in 2022, Sato has a best finish of 10th on the streets of St. Petersburg and a best start of third at Texas Motor Speedway.

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Barber Motorsports Park has a fantastic facility and it’s truly a great venue. The museum is amazing. It has some unbelievably rare and stunning collections of cars and motorcycles from all over the world. It’s simply impressive. It’s a must-see venue and it’s a great place to be for enthusiastic fans. The track is just as sweet too! Continuously sweeping high speed corners gives us a good but tough time and some of the elevation change makes it even more challenging. Since most of the track flows into each corner, it’s quite difficult to overtake but it’s not impossible. As I have a special memory at this place, I always enjoy racing at Barber. Also, the team had a good test there with David (Malukas) in the fall so that was very encouraging. It will be my first time driving the #51 Nurtec ODT car on the road course so I’m very much looking forward to this weekend.”

Race Info:

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Race 4 of 17

Track length: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course

Race Distance: 90 laps



Schedule (all times local)

Friday, April 29, 2022

Practice 1: 3:00pm – 4:00pm (Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE!, INDYCAR Radio)



Saturday, April 30, 2022

Practice 2: 9:00am – 10:00am (Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE!, INDYCAR Radio)

Qualifying: 12:00pm – 1:15pm (Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE!, INDYCAR Radio)

Final Practice: 4:20pm – 4:50pm (Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE!, INDYCAR Radio



Sunday, May 1, 2022

Race broadcast: Noon – 2pm (NBC, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE!, INDYCAR Radio)

Green Flag: 12:15pm