BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN: Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



BARBER STATS 2021 START: 14th

2021 FINISH: 6th NUMBER OF STARTS: 1



CAREER STATS SEASON: 3rd STARTS: 32 WINS: 1 POLES: 1

OF NOTE: Now in his third straight season with Ed Carpenter Racing, Rinus VeeKay is the longest-tenured full-time driver in the team’s history. He has been behind the wheel of ECR’s No. 21 Chevrolet in all of his NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts.



Five turns into his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Barber Motorsports Park, VeeKay was caught in a Lap 1 incident of the 2021 season opener and found himself as the last car running. Smart strategy and a strong run from VeeKay launched him back into the front half of the field. At the end of 90 laps, he had worked all the way up to the 6th position.



VeeKay scored back-to-back Top 10 finishes in the first two events of 2022. In the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he made his first Firestone Fast 6 appearance in qualifying and finished 6th. At Texas Motor Speedway, he took the checkered flag in 10th. He led laps during both events and currently sits 7th in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season standings.