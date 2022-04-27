Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 1

NBC and NBC Peacock

IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

Honda at Barber Motorsports Park

This weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama will be the 12th INDYCAR race at the scenic, 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park circuit; and the 10th year American Honda has served as title sponsor of the event.

Honda-powered drivers and teams have won the two most recent NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Barber Motorsports Park. Driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Takuma Sato dominated the race in 2019; starting from the pole and leading 74 or the 90-lap contest to score the victory. Honda drivers swept the victory podium that year, with Scott Dixon finishing second, and Sebastien Bourdais third.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama was not run in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic; but opened the 2021 season, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou scoring his career-first Indy car win. Palou went on to win the 2021 INDYCAR Drivers’ title as Honda recorded its fourth consecutive INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship.

Other Honda-powered winners at Barber Motorsports Park include Helio Castroneves, who won the inaugural INDYCAR race here in 2010; Will Power in 2011; and Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2014.

Ten race wins in 2021, including a 14th victory at the Indianapolis 500, brought Honda the company’s 10th INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship and fourth consecutive title. Honda’s Indy car win total of 262 in 28 years of North American open-wheel racing is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.

The 14 wins by Honda at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway lead all other major automobile manufacturers.

Since its founding in 1993, Honda Performance Development (HPD), the racing arm of the American Honda Motor Co., Inc., has grown from just a handful of staffers to more than 150 associates; and from an engine-rebuilding facility, focused on a single racing series, to a complete motorsports Research & Development organization, engaged in programs ranging from the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to grassroots and entry-level categories including karting, Quarter Midgets, club racing, Formula 4 and Formula 3.

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC Peacock, and at 1 p.m. on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

2022 Honda NTT INDYCAR SERIES Lineup

Andretti Autosport #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Alexander Rossi (W)

#28 Romain Grosjean

#29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R)

Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Marcus Ericsson (W)

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W)

#48 Jimmie Johnson

Dale Coyne Racing

– with HMD Motorsports #18 David Malukas (R)

– with Rick Ware Racing #51 Takuma Sato (W)

Meyer Shank Racing #60 Simon Pagenaud (C) (W)

#06 Helio Castroneves (W)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan #15 Graham Rahal (W)

Racing #30 Christian Lundgaard (R)

#45 Jack Harvey

C – IndyCar Series Champion W – Race Winner R – 2022 Series Rookie