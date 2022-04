Qualifying Procedure Expanded for 106th Indianapolis 500 Additional Round To Establish First Four Rows, Decide Pole Position INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 26, 2022) – The most pressure-filled four laps in racing have become even more challenging for those looking to qualify well and win the pole position for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.INDYCAR officials…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.