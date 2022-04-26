Odyssey® Battery Brand to be Featured on the No. 3 Chevrolet Driven by Series Leader Scott McLaughlin

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 26, 2022) – Team Penske will renew its partnership with EnerSys® (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, for the 2022 season. EnerSys will continue to serve as a key sponsor for the team’s winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program.

The EnerSys high-performance battery brand, Odyssey® battery, will be featured as a primary partner for several races this season on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by 2021 INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, Scott McLaughlin. The No. 3 ODYSSEY® Chevrolet will make its 2022 debut during the series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 3.

“I am proud to represent the EnerSys and ODYSSEY® battery brands in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said McLaughlin, the current series points leader who opened the 2022 season with his first INDYCAR victory, winning on the streets of St. Petersburg in February. “EnerSys and its ODYSSEY® battery products give us an edge over our competition. From their high-performance capabilities to their efficiency and longevity, ODYSSEY® batteries give us the peace of mind required to perform at a championship level.”

EnerSys® first joined Team Penske in 2014 as an associate partner across the team’s NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NTT INDYCAR SERIES programs. As EnerSyshas continued to build on its partnership with the team, the striking red and white colors of the ODYSSEY® battery brand were featured on the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the 2020 NXS race at Auto Club Speedway. This season’s Mid-Ohio weekend will mark the first race as a primary partner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for EnerSys and ODYSSEY® battery as the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company will adorn the No. 3 Chevrolet at one of America’s historic road courses and a venue where Team Penske has earned 11 INDYCAR victories in its history.

“Given the consistently winning performance of Team Penske, ODYSSEY® batteries by EnerSys are perfectly suited to be a sponsor,” said Mark Matthews, Senior Vice President, Specialty Global at EnerSys. “Our partnership with Team Penske has helped to increase the visibility of the ODYSSEY® battery brand as a premium power solution that offers virtually maintenance-free performance and longevity. The renewal of our partnership not only provides Team Penske with dependable, premium batteries, but it continues to demonstrate the quality of the ODYSSEY® battery brand as a contributor to the team’s growing success.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES features 14 of 17 races broadcast on network television through NBC. The series returns to action this Sunday, May 1, at Barber Motorsport Park at 1 pm EDT. The July 3 race at Mid-Ohio will also be televised live on NBC at 12 pm EDT. McLaughlin is currently second in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings after opening the season with a win in St. Petersburg and a strong second-place finish in March on the Texas Motor Speedway oval.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced 600 major race wins, over 660 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About EnerSys®

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries, which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

EnerSys is making this statement in order to satisfy the “Safe Harbor” provision contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any of the statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. Forward-looking statements may be based on expectations concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to operations and the economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our risk factors as disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.