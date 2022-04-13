In preparation for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will participate in an Open Test from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, April 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on the famed 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Wednesday, veterans will take to the oval from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests from 1-3 p.m. All participants will have the track available from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday. The track is open to all cars from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.

The Turn 2 Viewing Mounds will be open for public viewing.

The test will be streamed on Peacock Premium for U.S. residents and available on INDYCAR Live! internationally. The INDYCAR Radio Network is also providing coverage.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers scheduled to participate:

AJ Foyt Racing: Dalton Kellett, Kyle Kirkwood, JR Hildebrand

Andretti Autosport: Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi, Devlin DeFransceco, Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta

Arrow McLaren SP: Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing: David Malukas, Takuma Sato

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Sage Karam

Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing: Callum Ilott

Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Christian Lundgaard

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power

Schedule:

11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET), Wednesday, April 20

Veteran drivers: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests: 1-3 p.m.

All drivers: 3-6 p.m.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ET), Thursday, April 21

All drivers