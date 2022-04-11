TORONTO (April 11, 2022) – The Honda Indy Toronto makes its much-anticipated return to this summer’s events calendar in downtown Toronto, July 15-17. Public tickets sales will launch for all 2-Day tickets on Thursday (April 14) at 10 a.m. EDT online at hondaindy.com.



After fans and festival goers missed out on this Toronto tradition the last two summers, the 34th edition of the annual gathering resumes. The 2.874-kilometer (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary course around the Exhibition Place grounds has a long and storied history on the INDYCAR annual schedule, ranking second only to this past weekend’s Long Beach, Calif. stop in years run amongst street courses and the U.S.-based series’ only international race. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, July 17th again headlines the weekend filled with on track and off track activities.



“It’s great to be able to say this. The Honda Indy Toronto returns!” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “This is one of the must see and do events on Toronto’s annual calendar. We thank our partners led by Honda Canada and our fans for sticking with us and their patience as we get back to racing at Exhibition Place.”



Thunder Alley will be filled with displays and activations again, plus food and fun for all ages. Access to the “locker room of motorsports” will be possible with the purchase of a Paddock Pass, and those looking for any even closer experience to the action can add a Pit Pass. More announcements will be forthcoming about Honda Indy Toronto weekend features including Honda Fan Friday which offers complimentary admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers. Any health and safety protocols advised as necessary by local health officials at the time of the event will be implemented.



Pricing starts at $75 for 2-Day General Admission for Saturday and Sunday. Bronze-level 2-Day Grandstand seating is $95. Silver and Gold levels are available for $155 and $220, respectively. The Gold 2-Day Grandstand seat also includes a Paddock Pass. For full ticket pricing and 2022 event information and news, visit hondaindy.com or follow Honda Indy Toronto on social media using #indyTO.