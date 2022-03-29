BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 29, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that iPacket, a leading provider of digital vehicle presentation and delivery solutions for the automotive industry, has joined the team as the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 entry for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Ill. on August 20. iPacket will also be a full-season associate sponsor of the entry and Official Vehicle Marketplace of the team in 2022.

“We have worked with iPacket for years at our dealerships and our people, across the board, have been very pleased with the relationship,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “It’s a real advantage for us when someone comes to us that is interested in a new or used car and we can very quickly give them the condition of the car, the service history and all of the relevant information. It makes the buyer much more comfortable with the process and we have found it to be very successful for us as have other dealers. We are thrilled that iPacket has joined our team as a partner and entered the world of motorsports with us.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” said Seve Astorg, CEO and Co-Founder of iPacket. “iPacket has been working with the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group dealerships for the past seven years, so having the opportunity to partner with RLL Racing is a true honor.”

“I’m honored to have iPacket join our team,” added Graham Rahal. “Being in the automotive space, we know and appreciate the ease and user-friendly information that iPacket provides to our staff and clients. I’m excited to partner with iPacket and showcase their products to more people through our race team.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 8-10. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network including the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on Saturday, July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday, July 24 – both at Iowa Speedway and co-promoted by team partner Hy-Vee and INDYCAR. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About iPacket

Founded in 2012, iPacket is a leading provider of digital vehicle presentation and delivery solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s cloud-based solutions help automotive dealers provide shoppers with a transparent digital vehicle-purchasing experience.

With the addition of the newly launched iPacket Marketplace, iPacket makes the car buying experience EASIER than ever. Shop & browse thousands of verified vehicles in iPacket’s inventory, each packed with comprehensive history reports including: documentation, reconditioning receipts and reports. iPacket is full transparency & accountability. iPacket currently partners with thousands of dealer partners and is headquartered in Parkersburg, WV. For more information, visit http://www.ipacket.us or follow the company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 94 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.