Honda Performance Development today completed it’s initial test of the 2.4-liter Internal Combustion Engine, which will be part of the Hybrid IndyCar power plant to be introduced for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The quote below is from David Salters, HPD President and Technical Director:

“A big shout out to the inspiring Honda men and women at HPD back in California, where the Honda Indy car engine is designed, simulated, manufactured, assembled and dyno-tested. The engine ran well throughout the three days, and we completed all planned test items, thanks to Chip Ganassi racing and Scott Dixon. The car ran flawlessly with great collaboration and feedback and we learnt a lot. It’s great to get our new powerplant on track, we set ourselves these challenges to develop our people and technology here at HPD. Very proud of the amazing team at HPD and our Honda “challenging spirit”. It’s great to see all this hard work roaring round the legendary Indy track, very special and certainly emotional for all of us.”

“Props to the extremely well informed fans out there in social media land who noticed a deeper gnarly tone from our new HPD Indycar racing engine. It is an entirely new design from HPD and it certainly grabs your attention, not bad for a bio-fueled, super-efficient racing engine. Well done to those HPD racing magicians.”

“Fun fact – our Californian designed and made racing engine braved the freezing conditions at Indy, we are proud of you, it even ventured out in the rain! ‘The Power of Dreams’ realized on the race track.”

“We had a great test at Indy these past three days. Despite the chilly temperatures our HPD racing engine is warm and ready for its hybrid friend to join the party. We can’t wait to integrate the hybrid technology, boost the powertrain performance and further enhance the great racing that is INDYCAR.”