Initial test of 2.4-liter internal combustion engine takes place on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

The first of multiple tests planned for next-generation hybrid

Full electrified power unit scheduled to debut in 2024

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRyA-yaTduM&authuser=0

TORRANCE, Calif. (March 28, 2022) – Honda gave the 2.4-liter internal combustion component of the next-generation NTT INDYCAR SERIES hybrid power unit its on-track debut today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon at the controls of the Honda test chassis operated by Chip Ganassi Racing, the new internal combustion engine (ICE) was put through its paces on a modified version of the 13-turn, 2.6-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course layout that hosts two races each year on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

“This is an important step for HPD, Honda and INDYCAR as the series moves into the electrified era, and it was a successful day,” said David Salters, HPD president and technical director, “but there are many more steps to take before the full, hybrid power unit debuts in 2024. The all new 2.4-liter E85 bio-fueled engine has been designed, simulated, developed, dyno-tested, manufactured and assembled by the inspiring Honda men and women at HPD in California. We set ourselves these challenges to develop our people and technology here at HPD. We are very proud of the amazing team at HPD and our Honda “challenging spirit”. There is still a very, very long list of things to be accomplished before the power unit is tested in competition, but this is certainly a major milestone for everyone at Honda Performance Development”

Although low temperatures in the morning delayed the start of the test, Dixon and the Ganassi team completed the full list of opening-day test items prepared by HPD engineers without any issues. A second day of running is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday), with slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast for Indianapolis.

Twenty-five years after winning its first Indy car Manufacturers’ Championship, Honda clinched its 10th overall, and fourth consecutive, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021, including a dramatic record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 triumph for Helio Castroneves in May.

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.