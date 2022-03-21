CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 18th:

“This is not how we wanted our day to play out. I am still not sure what was going on in regards to our two drive-through penalties, it didn’t seem like the pit speed limiter was agreeing with my right foot. We need to get deep into the data, I’ve never had a pit speeding penalty my entire career. It’s not something I am used to! The BitNile Chevy was really fast today. We had a great, great racecar. We were working through the field, on the right strategy, but when you have two drive-throughs in ruins your race. It’s a shame to have that happen to us as I thought we could have been very competitive. It is what it is and we’ll move on to the next one!”