“It was a difficult day for us, for sure. After qualifying so well and showing so much speed, it is disappointing that we didn’t get the results today. Felix had a mechanical failure, so we will have to look into that because there were a few other teams who had similar issues. We will look into it and rectify it moving forward.



“Unfortunately, with the pit incident with the No. 5 car and one of our teammates getting struck in the incident, it broke the front wing that we had to change. Fortunately, the team member had no major injuries and was cleared by the INDYCAR Medical Team. That put us a lap down, and from there, with the way the race played out, it was very difficult to get the lap back. Ultimately, we didn’t and had to scratch and claw to finish 15th. Considering the pace the car had, it is disappointing. We will move on and look onward to Long Beach and go from there to get our season back on track.”