RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet, Finished 6th: “I am pretty happy with the result! We really struggled with the reds, the balance went the exact opposite of what we thought it was going to do. We were a little surprised, but we made the best of the situation and finished P6. I saved a lot of fuel at the end, so that was good for the environment. Good start to the season! It’s good to be back in the Top 10 and back to the pace we had last year. I’m ready for Texas!”