“The end result made it a tough day. Both Arrow McLaren SP cars moved forward through the field, which passing in traffic here at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a difficult thing to do. Track position is king. With that in mind, we took an alternate strategy very early in the race with both cars. That put us P2 and P6 on that strategy, but turns out it split the field in half and we were on the wrong end of it. No fault of anyone, as the yellow fell when it did and ultimately brought the other strategies back into play. “



“I’m proud of everybody for their work in the offseason, and I feel that we have strong cars. When we were able to show it in clean air, we had as good of pace as anybody. We were able to protect the tires, and Team Chevy has done a great job with the drivability work. All offseason, our drivers have been optimistic about our package this year. It was just a tough weekend based on how we qualified and we knew it was going to be an uphill battle. We will take this one and move on to Texas.”