|NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Round 1
St. Petersburg, Florida
|Andretti Autosport completed race one of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES with moments to celebrate and lessons to take to the drawing board. Drivers Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Alexander Rossi led 10 laps but situations out of his control relegated him to the rear of the field. Meanwhile, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco soaked in the physicality of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in his first ever INDYCAR race.
COLTON HERTA NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA
|“The Gainbridge car was very good. We had a clean race which is how you want to start off the year. We were running fifth but got (Rinus) VeeKay there at the end to finish fourth. I am happy about how today’s race went. Even with struggling with some problems that prevented us from going up the order a little more. Overall, I am pretty happy how today went and how the performance of the our Honda was today.”
|START
|FINISH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|3
|4
|4 (32 pts)
ROMAIN GROSJEAN NO. 28 DHL HONDA
|“The first race of the season is done and we came away with a double top five – fourth for Colton (Herta) and fifth for myself. We lacked a bit of something today but we are going to work hard to come back next race. The next street course is Long Beach so we should be good there. I am looking forward to going testing in Texas now.”
|START
|FINISH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|5
|5 (30 pts)
ALEXANDER ROSSI NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA
|“Nothing really went our way. I think the car was pretty good. Our pace was good when we had clean air. I think we had an aggressive strategy. It could have worked but we had an issue in pitlane where we couldn’t get a tire off. That hurt us, but ultimately a disappointing day. We’ll put this all behind us and move on.”
|START
|FINISH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|20
|20 (11 pts)
DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT
|“First INDYCAR race in the books here at St. Pete. The speed seemed to be quite mega. I think the three-stop strategy hurt us a little in the end and getting past the lap traffic. With learning we were catching up to Rossi in the end there. The whole No. 29 crew did a very good job. We have some work to do on pit stops on my end, we lost a bit of time there. I have to thank PowerTap, Jones Soda, Wesana, Fyllo, Damon Motorcycles, Kimoa and Simply Mac. Just everybody that made this happen. Super happy with how everything went.”
|START
|FINISH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|18
|22
|22 (8 pts)