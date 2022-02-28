“First INDYCAR race in the books here at St. Pete. The speed seemed to be quite mega. I think the three-stop strategy hurt us a little in the end and getting past the lap traffic. With learning we were catching up to Rossi in the end there. The whole No. 29 crew did a very good job. We have some work to do on pit stops on my end, we lost a bit of time there. I have to thank PowerTap, Jones Soda, Wesana, Fyllo, Damon Motorcycles, Kimoa and Simply Mac. Just everybody that made this happen. Super happy with how everything went.”