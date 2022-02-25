(INDIANAPOLIS) February 24, 2022 – Earnity, the world’s first community-based crypto platform and marketplace, today announced it has joined Ed Carpenter Racing and BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile) for their 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES program. Thanks to a generous contribution by BitNile, Earnity will be featured on Conor Daly’s No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet during the upcoming race season. Additionally, in conjunction with Earnity and BitNile, Daly is to receive Bitcoin based incentives as he achieves various milestones, making him among the first in a growing number of cryptocurrency compensated competitors.

Earnity is a new crypto platform and marketplace that was created to take the complexity out of crypto, making it more accessible and secure to manage. Earnity combines a social media community with a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace to give users a place to earn, learn and collect crypto assets. The platform connects creators, educators and other enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow audiences – and is now available in the App Store.

“We believe managing crypto should be simple,” says Earnity CEO Dan Schatt. “That’s why, at Earnity, we’ve combined an easy-to-use platform with a safe, trusting community to help people make sense of the future of finance. We are excited to join Ed Carpenter Racing and BitNile for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and to be on Conor Daly’s team. Both Ed Carpenter Racing and Daly are passionate about Bitcoin and the future of crypto products. I am confident that through these partnerships, we will be closer to our goal of onboarding the next 900 million people to crypto.”

“Earnity is an exciting investment for BitNile as it brings an integrated social crypto experience to individuals worldwide, in an easy, intuitive way,” said BitNile’s Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault. “We are excited that Earnity will join us in this INDYCAR marketing program with Ed Carpenter Racing. Much of the world is still missing out on all the opportunities in crypto and DeFi because these new technologies are still cumbersome to use. Earnity makes it easy for everyone to get involved with crypto.”

The upcoming season will be Daly’s third with Ed Carpenter Racing, though it will be his first full-time as driver of the No. 20. For the past two years, Daly has split his talents between two teams. For the road and street course events and the Indianapolis 500, Daly raced for ECR; for the remaining oval events, he drove for Carlin. Over the past eight years, the Noblesville, Ind., native has competed in 80 Indy car races. The 2021 Indianapolis 500 proved to be a career highlight for the hometown favorite as he paced the field for nearly a quarter of the race, leading the most laps of all drivers.

In addition to following him on the track, fans can also follow and can engage with Daly on the Earnity platform. Here they can see his personal crypto collections and crypto social profile and even build their own.

“Crypto is a personal passion of mine, so working with Earnity has been fun and natural,” said Daly. “The platform is very user friendly, so creating my collections has been quick and easy. I can’t wait to see what this year brings – both on the track and in crypto!”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will open on February 27, 2022 with Round 1 of 17 in the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. Three days of on-track activity will culminate with the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 100-lap race will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, February 27 at 12 p.m. ET.