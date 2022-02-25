St. Petersburg, FL (Friday, February 25, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas is feeling all the emotions as he gets ready to make his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this weekend aboard his #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie graduated from Indy Lights where he finished second in the Indy Lights championship in 2021 on the strength of seven wins, 16 podiums, seven pole positions, four fastest race laps and 18 top-five results in twenty races.This weekend may mark his first time in St. Petersburg as an IndyCar Series driver, but the 20-year-old has known some success in St. Petersburg, picking up a win and a third-place finish last season in the doubleheader weekend while also setting a track record during qualifying.



Malukas impressed in pre-season testing with Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports. Topping the time charts back in October in his first test aboard an NTT INDYCAR SERIES machine and again last week at Sebring International Raceway where he posted the second fastest time of all Series drivers over the two-day test.



Despite his pre-season performance, he enters the first race of the season with low expectations, looking to do the best he can and learn as much as possible as he begins the next chapter of his racing career.



DAVID MALUKAS #18 HMD HONDA – DALE COYNE RACING WITH HMD MOTORSPORTS



“Wow! It’s already time! These past 3 months have gone by slow, but at the same time they went by fast and now here we are in St. Petersburg ready to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. It’s going to be my first and the number of emotions I’m feeling is incredible and hard to describe. I’m very excited and a little nervous at the same time because I want everything to go well.



“With the way the tests have gone in Sebring last week and also way back in October at Barber, I’m really happy with Dale Coyne Racing and everyone on the team. I think we’re going to have the speed to do well. The main focus for me is to make sure that my pit stops and everything on that end is good and the racing part will come. For this first race the expectations are definitely on the lower side. I want to take it all in, learn as much as possible and in the end try to get the best result I can, as long as I’ve given it my all that’s what matters the most. I can’t wait to get the season started!”