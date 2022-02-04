ROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 4, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that One Cure, an initiative from the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University (CSU), has extended their partnership with the team courtesy of an anonymous philanthropist in a multi-year deal. In 2022, their fifth year with the team, One Cure will be the primary sponsor of the No. 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry for Graham Rahal at the July 30 race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and an associate sponsor for Rahal’s entry for the full 2022 season. The goal of the partnership is to increase awareness of, and understanding for, One Cure.

“Thanks to an anonymous Colorado-based philanthropist, we are thrilled to continue Racing for One Cure in the INDYCAR SERIES with Team RLL’s Graham Rahal. In the race for a better tomorrow for all cancer patients – animal and human – we couldn’t have better partners,” said Dr. Christine Hardy, One Cure program lead. “The team owners, and Graham and his wife Courtney, have visited the Flint Animal Cancer Center to see the work that benefits animals and humans. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation and their associates for their continued support. Their generosity has helped fund our clinical trials team and a clinical trial that is enrolling children with advanced bone cancer at Children’s Hospitals in Denver and Atlanta. We hope this new treatment will benefit kids in the same way it has benefitted dogs.”

The Flint Animal Cancer Center sees more than 2,000 new companion animal cancer patients every year, with approximately 130 patients enrolling in One Cure clinical trials. These canine and feline patients help to advance cancer research, moving treatments out of the laboratory and into clinical practice, ultimately providing hope to the next generation of animal and human cancer patients.

“As a pet owner and a human who has spent time at the Flint Animal Cancer Center, I know that a cure for cancer can only be achieved through far-reaching and all-inclusive research approaches,” said David Letterman. “Nowhere are they pursued more vigorously than at the Flint Animal Cancer Canter. All of us at Rahal Letterman Lanigan are grateful for the affiliation.”

“I am extremely proud of our association with One Cure,” added Graham Rahal. “It’s become a great mission for all of us to raise awareness and money for this great cause and to help find a cure for cancer. The passion that we’ve been able to fuel on the track, as well as through our foundation events that all our team partners have supported, has been nothing short of amazing. We’ve been able to help Dr. Rod Page (the center’s director), and all of the staff at One Cure get the resources they need to battle cancer, something that impacts everyone.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About One Cure

Cancer is cancer. One Cure is founded on the principle that cancer affects all creatures and that treatment breakthroughs come through collaboration between scientists and doctors who are working with both people and animals. This approach is known as comparative or translational oncology, and it is the core of the One Cure concept. At the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University, their mission is to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer in pet animals, translating our research and knowledge to also benefit people with cancer. More information about One Cure is available at www.onecure.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 29 poles and 91 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.